FIRST ALERT: Winds Expected to Pick Up This Morning

A strong Nor'easter that brought heavy rain to Connecticut on Tuesday is bringing strong winds to the state this morning.

A high wind warning has been issued for the immediate shoreline in New London County. A wind advisory remains in effect for the rest of New London County, as well as Tolland County, Middlesex County, and parts of New Haven and Fairfield counties.

The strongest winds are expected through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Heavy rains moved through the state on Tuesday, with some areas seeing 3 to 4 inches with even locally higher amounts.

Quite an impressive rain event in SW CT with 3"-4" and even locally higher amounts today! #nbcct pic.twitter.com/Hm5BreJNvX — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) October 27, 2021

As the system moves north, it will also intensify, resulting in strong gusty winds. Some computer models indicate coastal areas could see wind gust to or exceeding 50 mph.

On Tuesday morning, winds reached in excess of 40 miles per hour for much of coastal Connecticut, and Ledge Light reported winds of 54 miles per hour.

Since lots of leaves are still on trees, this could result in some damage and power issues.

Eversource estimates that there could be 40,000 to 80,000 power outages.

The weather will be drier by mid morning today, but will still be windy.

Thursday is sunny with highs in the 50s.

