There are more than 14,000 power outages across Connecticut due to an October nor’easter.

Eversource is reporting around 13,000 power outages as of 8:30 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The highest number of outages are reported in Meriden, Tolland and Montville. See the full list here.

United Illuminating is reporting around 1,200 outages. Most of the outages are in Shelton and North Haven. See the full list here.

Norwich Public Utilities is reporting outages as well. Follow the utility company on Twitter here.