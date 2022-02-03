first alert weather

First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories Issued; Snow and Ice Possible Friday

A First Alert is in effect for all of Connecticut for a wintry mix Thursday night into Friday.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a wintry mix Thursday night into Friday and snow and ice are possible on Friday. The First Alert includes all of Connecticut.

Winter weather advisories have been issued across the state.

Thursday morning is starting with fog and temperatures are above freezing. A storm system will bring light to moderate rain to the state tonight and there will be periods of on and off rain.

As the storm system moves through the region, a cold front will move down from the north. This will cause the rain to transition to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow as we head into Friday morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will drop below freezing during the day Friday and the rain will change to ice and snow.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Some accumulating snow is expected. Our meteorologists are continuing to track how much snow we might see.

Slippery roads are also a concern.

The snow will taper off by sunset on Friday.

Local

Newhallville 10 hours ago

Controversy Grows Over Plans for Old Newhallville School

Sheff v. O’Neill 10 hours ago

Hartford Public Schools Braces for Impact of Sheff v. O'Neill Settlement

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us