First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories Issued; Snow and Ice Possible Friday

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a wintry mix Thursday night into Friday and snow and ice are possible on Friday. The First Alert includes all of Connecticut.

Winter weather advisories have been issued across the state.

Thursday morning is starting with fog and temperatures are above freezing. A storm system will bring light to moderate rain to the state tonight and there will be periods of on and off rain.

As the storm system moves through the region, a cold front will move down from the north. This will cause the rain to transition to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow as we head into Friday morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will drop below freezing during the day Friday and the rain will change to ice and snow.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Some accumulating snow is expected. Our meteorologists are continuing to track how much snow we might see.

A lot going on this morning! Dense fog and rain for today...rain tonight, and a wintry mix develops tomorrow as temperatures drop. Tomorrow...mid-morning through the afternoon can be slick and dangerous. Not much snow, but ice is a concern. #NBCCT #staytuned #lowbeams pic.twitter.com/piEZMQVv5J — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) February 3, 2022

Slippery roads are also a concern.

The snow will taper off by sunset on Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.