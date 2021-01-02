First Alert: Wintry Mix Develops Sunday Afternoon

Our NBC CT meteorologists have issued a First Alert ahead of a storm system moving into the state Sunday night into Monday morning.
The storm will bring a mixture of snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain.
We could see a plowable amount of snow, especially away from the shoreline where temperatures will be a bit colder.
A general 1-3" of wet snow accumulation is likely away from the shore. Some hill towns may pick up a bit more where it remains colder.
Stay with NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather for updates.