first alert weather

First Alert: Wintry Mix Develops Sunday Afternoon

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Our NBC CT meteorologists have issued a First Alert ahead of a storm system moving into the state Sunday night into Monday morning.

The storm will bring a mixture of snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain.

We could see a plowable amount of snow, especially away from the shoreline where temperatures will be a bit colder.

A general 1-3" of wet snow accumulation is likely away from the shore. Some hill towns may pick up a bit more where it remains colder.

