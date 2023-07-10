Flash flood warning issued for Middlesex and New London counties

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Middlesex and New London counties until 10:45 a.m.

As much as 2 inches of rain has fallen Monday morning as a thunderstorm moved through the area, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood warning was issued for Litchfield County earlier Monday as heavy rain fell in an area that saw anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of rain on Sunday. That warning expired at 8 a.m.

The flooding may include small creeks and streams, urban areas, streets and underpasses, and other poor drainage or low-lying areas.

Most of the rain will move out by late morning, but all of Connecticut could see scatters showers and storms through the afternoon.

A flood watch for the entire state remains in effect until Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be hot with temperatures approaching 90 degrees.