StormTracker

Freezing rain could make surfaces slippery in parts of the state Friday

By Steve Glazier

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Pockets of light freezing rain could make surfaces slick on Friday morning across parts of western Connecticut.

As a result, a winter weather advisory has been issued for Litchfield County and portions of Fairfield and New Haven counties.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Areas west of the Connecticut River Valley, and north of the CT shoreline, could get pockets of light freezing rain Friday morning.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The freezing rain will not result in widespread icing, but any untreated surfaces, or bridges and overpasses, could be slick at times.

By Friday afternoon, the precipitation type will change to all rain and travel conditions should improve.

Local

New Haven 4 mins ago

New Haven energy program offers low cost upgrades to renters and homeowners

sports 30 mins ago

CT sports betters lost hundreds of millions of dollars in 2024

Our advice is to check the road conditions before you step out Friday morning and drive safely, especially over those bridges and overpasses - which typically freeze first.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us