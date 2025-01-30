Freezing rain could make surfaces slippery in parts of the state Friday

Pockets of light freezing rain could make surfaces slick on Friday morning across parts of western Connecticut.

As a result, a winter weather advisory has been issued for Litchfield County and portions of Fairfield and New Haven counties.

Areas west of the Connecticut River Valley, and north of the CT shoreline, could get pockets of light freezing rain Friday morning.

The freezing rain will not result in widespread icing, but any untreated surfaces, or bridges and overpasses, could be slick at times.

By Friday afternoon, the precipitation type will change to all rain and travel conditions should improve.

Our advice is to check the road conditions before you step out Friday morning and drive safely, especially over those bridges and overpasses - which typically freeze first.

