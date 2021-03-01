Governor Activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol Ahead of Brutal Wind Chills

Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state's several cold weather protocol ahead of bitter wind chills that are expected to affect the state Monday night and into Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to drop off Monday night accompanied by strong winds that could gust 40 to 5 miles per hour. Those gusts will cause wind chills below zero in many parts of Connecticut. The Northwest Hills could see wind chills as cold as 20 below early Tuesday morning.
Local
By activating the severe weather protocol, state agencies and municipalities can coordinate with the United Way 2-1-1 system and a network of shelters to help the homeless and others by providing protection from the extreme cold.
"While many of us were hoping that the brutal cold weather had ended for the season, it looks like we’re not out of the woods yet, as wind chills will be near or below zero across Connecticut tonight," Gov. Lamont said. "Shelters are open throughout the state, and we need to spread the word to the most vulnerable in our communities that these services are available. If you know if anyone who is in need of shelter, please call 2-1-1 and they will connect you to the nearest available locations."
According to the governor's office, when activated, the protocol enacts the following actions:
- The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security activates its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.
- The Department of Social Services, Department of Housing, and Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services coordinate with 2-1-1 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.