Heavy Morning Rain, Tapering Off This Afternoon

By Darren Sweeney

A slow moving cold front is bringing rain and thunderstorms to the state to start Sunday morning.

The rain and thunder will continue to move east through the afternoon. After noon, there will be a slow improvement from west to east. There could be some clearing by the time the sun sets, especially in western Connecticut.

An inch or two of rain is expected across the state from the heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms.

Quieter weather returns to the state for Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and the chance for isolated showers.

