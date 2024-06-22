High heat and humidity continues this weekend, strong to severe thunderstorms possible

The storms that moved through the state on Friday did not break the heat and humidity heading into this weekend.

In fact, we'll have to wait until later Monday into Tuesday before drier air moves into the state.

A heat advisory has been extended through the weekend. That means the 'feels like' temperatures will be well into the middle to upper 90s both weekend days. Actual air temperatures will be close to 90 degrees today and into the low 90s (away from the shore) on Sunday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms look likely both weekend days. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

The main threat from the storms will be heavy rain and localized damaging wind gusts. More storms are expected on Sunday afternoon.

Track the storms and read more detail on your weekend forecast on the NBC Connecticut StormTracker weather blog.