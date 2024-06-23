High heat, severe storms possible today

The high heat and humidity will continue today along with a risk for more strong to severe thunderstorms.

A front approaching the state will bring a round of storms for this afternoon and evening.

Before the front arrives, skies will become sunny with another hot day expected. Highs once again top 90 in many inland locations.

A heat advisory continues for today as feels-like temperatures will climb to the upper 90s.

Today's thunderstorm threat arrives after 2 p.m. and goes until early evening.

Any storms that develop can produce heavy rain and flooding, damaging wind gusts, hail and the tornado risk is elevated for today.

In fact, the Severe Storms Prediction Center has placed the state in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms.

The state is also in an elevated risk for some of these storms to produce a tornado.

Much more comfortable air is expected by Monday. Track today's storm threat on our interactive radar.