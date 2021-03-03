Hundreds of Homes Still Without Power After Yesterday's Powerful Winds

Hundreds of Connecticut homes remain without power Wednesday, a day after powerful winds whipped through the state. Eversource said some customers might not be restored until tonight.

Eversource is reporting around 700 power outages as of 7:30 a.m.

Crews spent much of the day on Tuesday working and were sometimes hampered by lingering gusts.

"More than 35 miles an hour is a little risky to be up there working around dangerous equipment and have the wind blow you around," Eversource spokesperson Frank Poirot said.

Eversource said on Tuesday afternoon that hundreds of line and tree workers restored power to thousands of and the company plans to restore power to most customers by 6 p.m. today.

Some residents who are without power could go until Wednesday evening before having service restored.

"Eversource expects to have the vast majority of the remaining 14,000 customers without power back on line by Wednesday at 6 p.m. with many being restored sooner," a news release the company sent Tuesday said.

