Increasing clouds and wind as Hurricane Lee passes east

We continue to track Hurricane Lee moving north in the Atlantic. The storm is expected to stay well to the east of New England with some fringe impacts over the next 24 hours.

High clouds will increase and dim the sunshine for today and the wind will begin to pick up. Expect to see a northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph.

Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected along with increasing wind. Some gusts toward Saturday morning will top 30 mph, especially in eastern CT.

Saturday will feature a sun and cloud mix with windy conditions. Gusts will top 30 mph at times. There is the chance that some tree damage is possible due to the saturated ground from the recent heavy rain.

For more information on Lee and the weekend forecast, head to the NBC Connecticut weather blog.