Lamont Activates CT's Extreme Weather Protocol Ahead of Forecasted Heat

Gov. Ned Lamont is activating Connecticut's extreme weather protocol starting 8 a.m. Tuesday in preparation for extreme heat expected over the next several days.

The governor said he enacted the protocol to ensure the availability of cooling centers over the next several days.

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a potential heat wave for the first week of August. If we hit 90 degrees or higher for three days in a row, we will have our second heat wave of the summer.

The protocol will be activated at 8 a.m. Tuesday and it'll remain in effect through 8 p.m. on Friday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The stretch of hot weather coming this week isn’t expected to be quite as hot and humid as the most recent wave we had a few days ago, but the temperatures will still be very high, and anyone who anticipates spending long periods of time outdoors should take caution,” Lamont said.

Lamont's office said the purpose of the protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the heat. While it's enacted, a system of state agencies, municipalities and other partners coordinate with United Way 211 to make sure cooling centers are available.

Anyone in need of a cooling center can call 211 or look online to find the closest location to you.

Here are some tips to stay safe in the extreme heat:

Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening. Try to rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to cool off.

Find an air-conditioned shelter. Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Check on those most at-risk several times a day.

Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.