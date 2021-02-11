Light Morning Snow Cause School Delays, Messy Commute

Coating to 2" from north to south this morning. Roads are snow covered and slippery. More starting at 430am on @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/0s4cNSRBuf — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) February 11, 2021

Snow showers across parts of the state this morning, are resulting in some school delays and icy spots for the Thursday morning commute.

School delays can be found here.

The early morning snow will end by the late morning, but the road surfaces are cold and slick for the morning commute.

The steadiest snow will fall along the shoreline, especially throughout areas of Fairfield county.

After the snow, skies become mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

Snow likely Saturday night into Sunday.

Stormy pattern next week.

