Light Morning Snow Cause School Delays, Messy Commute

Snow showers across parts of the state this morning, are resulting in some school delays and icy spots for the Thursday morning commute.
The early morning snow will end by the late morning, but the road surfaces are cold and slick for the morning commute.
The steadiest snow will fall along the shoreline, especially throughout areas of Fairfield county.
After the snow, skies become mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.
Snow likely Saturday night into Sunday.
Stormy pattern next week.