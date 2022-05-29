Memorial Day Weekend: Warm Today, Hot Tomorrow

High pressure is building into the region resulting in sunny and warm conditions here in Connecticut.

Temperatures today will range from the low 80s for inland areas of Connecticut to mid 70s along the shoreline.

There won't be much in the way of cloud cover today with abundant sunshine.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you're planning to head to the shoreline for any beach or boating activities expect a light with out of the south with waves less than one foot.

The weather turns quite hot as we head into Memorial Day with inland high temperatures expected to reach to low 90s. Temperatures will rise into the middle 80s along the water.

The hottest weather arrives on Tuesday when temperatures could reach the middle 90s for inland areas.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.