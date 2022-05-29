first alert weather

Memorial Day Weekend: Warm Today, Hot Tomorrow

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are tracking beautiful weather as we head into the Memorial Day holiday.

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

High pressure is building into the region resulting in sunny and warm conditions here in Connecticut.

Temperatures today will range from the low 80s for inland areas of Connecticut to mid 70s along the shoreline.

There won't be much in the way of cloud cover today with abundant sunshine.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you're planning to head to the shoreline for any beach or boating activities expect a light with out of the south with waves less than one foot.

The weather turns quite hot as we head into Memorial Day with inland high temperatures expected to reach to low 90s. Temperatures will rise into the middle 80s along the water.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

The hottest weather arrives on Tuesday when temperatures could reach the middle 90s for inland areas.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherweatherfirst alertMemorial Day Weekendhot temperatures
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us