Spring began at 5:37 a.m. Despite a week of cooler temperatures, a pattern change is forecast to bring above normal temperatures today and leading into next week.

Happy first day of spring! It arrives at 537AM. It will FEEL more like it today, and tomorrow. Enjoy! #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/vCPB8LwNqN — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) March 20, 2021

High temperatures are expected into the middle to upper 50s for today. By Sunday, temperatures will be nearing 60 degrees for much of interior CT.

With water temperatures in the 40s on Long Island Sound, high temperatures will remain cooler.

Little rain is expected until the end of the week.