More heat and strong to severe storms possible today

A strong cold front approaching the state today will bring the chance for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Some of the storms may contain strong winds and locally heavy rain.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A flood watch has been issued for parts of the state for the potential of localized flooding with any of the storms that move through.

Today will also be another hot and very humid day.

Feels like temperatures will be climbing once again into the middle 90s.

Today's cold front will bring an end to the heat and humidity. Sunday will feature more comfortable air with plenty of sunshine.

More details on today's storm threat and weather pattern changes can be found on the weather blog.