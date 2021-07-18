first alert weather

More Showers and Storms Expected Today

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for northern Connecticut until 11 p.m. tonight. While severe weather is not expected today, any pop up downpours and storms could lead to localized flooding.

While skies will remain mostly cloudy, some sunny breaks will lead to more showers forming across the state. Small hail is also possible in any storms that do pop up.

High temperatures today will be close to average with a bit less humidity compared to yesterday. Drier air is expected to eventually work into the state over the next few days.

Next week will feature several weak systems with some shower chances, but overall, the week looks drier compared to last week's heavy rainfall totals.

