Our next chance for snow is Saturday. Here's what you can expect

We haven't had much snow lately, but we will have the chance at getting a little bit on Saturday.

A major winter storm slamming Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta and Raleigh will, for the most part, miss us to the south.

We will get a little bit of snow from it, however, as the storm system is fairly large.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Light snow showers will be falling around daybreak on Saturday before ending in the afternoon.

Accumulations will be limited; a coating to a half inch across parts of the state. If the snow is steady enough, it may blanket the road briefly.

Anytime it snows in the winter, you'll want to take it easy on those roads!

We do not anticipate widespread road or snow impacts from this event.

After Saturday, our next snow chance appears to hold off until next weekend. Sorry, snow lovers, there isn't much coming our way in the near-term.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.