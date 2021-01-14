first alert weather

Early Flurries Possible Ahead of Quiet, Cloudy Day

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a few sprinkles or flurries possible for this morning, but it will clear out before noon.

The quiet weather pattern continues this afternoon with gray skies and above average temperatures. Highs in the lower 40s.

More gray clouds are in store for tomorrow with a touch of morning sunshine possible. Highs in the middle 40s.

Rain develops tomorrow night into Saturday.

Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend with clear and bright skies!

