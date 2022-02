There's a quiet Monday on tap to start the work week with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

Rain will move in Tuesday, with temps reaching the 50s.

Temperatures will rise overnight and into the day Wednesday. Up to an inch of rain is possible.

It'll be a very mild Wednesday with some towns getting into the mid 60s! Temps are expected to peak earlier in the day and fall by night. For reference, the record high for February 23 (Wednesday) at Bradley is 68° set back in 1990.

