Rain Thursday, Scattered Rain and Snow Friday

The clouds thickened Thursday morning and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking rain Thursday and scattered rain and snow that are likely Friday.

Rain began falling across Connecticut Thursday morning.

The rain will be heavy at times for most everyone and it will end Thursday night.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Hartford and Litchfield counties.

Some icing is possible in extreme northwest Connecticut.

Scattered rain and snow showers are likely Friday.

It will be fair Saturday and rain will develop Sunday.

