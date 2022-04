Thursday will start out cloudy and cool, then the rain comes.

Clouds will thicken as the day goes on and the chance of rain goes up this afternoon and peaks overnight, with some downpours and thunder.

The high temperatures will be in the low- to mid-50s Thursday.

After the rain, Friday will be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the mid-60s. A couple of rain showers are possible.