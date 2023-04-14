Record-Breaking Heat Likely Today

After a record-breaking day yesterday, more impressive records are expected to fall today.

The record at Windsor Locks is 82 degrees today. The forecast high temperature is 92. Along the shoreline, Bridgeport's record is 73 and the forecast is for a high of 78.

Here are the records for the day today. These will likely be broken by late morning in the interior. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/DevOqtddAl — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 14, 2023

The Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection and Energy has issued an air quality alert for parts of southeast Connecticut for poor air quality. Those with respiratory issues are suggested to limit time outside during this afternoon.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Cooler weather is expected heading into the weekend. Cooler air and a rising chance for showers is expected on Saturday.