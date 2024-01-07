StormTracker

Round 2 of storm will bring more snow to parts of Connecticut Sunday

Several inches of snow fell across Connecticut Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

As expected, areas in central and northern Connecticut have seen the higher totals so far. Totals along the shoreline have been less.

Dry air moved in overnight and the snow let up for a few hours, but we are not done with the snow yet.

The snow has begun to redevelop this morning and parts of Connecticut, especially northern Connecticut, could see a an additional 2 to 4 inches more throughout the day on Sunday.

The weather has led to dozens of closings and cancellations. See the full list here.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s Sunday afternoon and any slush will quickly freeze as we head towards Sunday evening.

The sun returns Monday with highs near 40.

Another storm is expected to bring rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

