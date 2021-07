While most of the state will enjoy a cloudy but dry day, a few scattered showers will move in this afternoon.

With the clouds, high temperatures will be kept into the middle and upper 70's.

More showers and even some downpours are possible on Monday as a warm front approaches. The warm front will bring more heat and humidity by midweek.

