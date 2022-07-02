Scattered Strong Storms to Start the Weekend

After a round of strong storms that moved through the state after midnight on Saturday morning, another round of storms is possible this afternoon and evening.

A cold front will approach the state by this evening. This will help to trigger more showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

The main threat from today's storms will be strong winds, hail and torrential downpours.

The timing of the storms most likely will occur late afternoon into this evening. Before the next round of storms move in, sunshine will likely develop across the state. Expect another very warm and humid day before more comfortable air returns behind the cold front tonight.