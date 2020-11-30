Several Connecticut Towns Cleanup After Monday's Storm

Several Connecticut towns are cleaning up after heavy rain and strong winds moved through the state on Monday.

Old Lyme

More than half of the Eversource customers living in town lost their power during the storms. A total of 56% of customers lost their power earlier in the afternoon. By 11 p.m., about 53% of customers were still without power.

Old Lyme residents we spoke to say there were sheets and sheets of rain and when the wind picked up, they lost power, only to get it back and lose it again.

NBC Connecticut

"Our generator didn't work, so we're going over to grandma and grandpa's and our tree fell down which adds just another level of awesome," Old Lyme resident Kevin Conley said.

Hartford

The brick facade of a building on Maple Avenue fell to the street. Hartford police said there were no injuries.

Yikes!!! Brick facade of Hartford apartment building toppled to ground. Thankfully, no injuries per @HartfordPolice. This is in area of 101 Maple Ave. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/XT1oFB4FbH — Caitlin Burchill (@newsyCaitlin) November 30, 2020

Waterford

There are downed primary wires at 212 Great Neck Rd., according to the town's first selectman.

Calls have been made to Eversource to restore power in the area.

Tolland

Crews responded to Tolland Stage Road after wires came down and the road is closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Units are being dispatched to the 900 block of Tolland Stage Rd for a reported tree and wires down. pic.twitter.com/6fxfOlOdQ0 — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) November 30, 2020

Additional Road Closures

The CT Department of Transportation is reporting some road closures due to downed trees and wires.

Route 16 in Colchester is closed at Coco Drive due to a tree down in wires. The Route 149 at Route 2 ramps in Colchester are also closed because of a tree into wires.

Route 21 is closed at Hurry Hill Road and Ware Road in Putnam because of a tree down on wires.

In Ellington, a pole is down on Route 140 at Route 83.

Route 97 is closed at Murdock Road in Pomfret because of a tree on wires.

In Harwinton, Route 72 is closed near Locust Road because of a tree on wires.

Route 6 at Route 87 in Andover is closed because of a tree down in the road.