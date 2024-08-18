StormTracker

Showers and humidity linger through end of weekend, into Monday

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An area of low pressure to the west of the state continues to bring clouds, showers and humidity.

Expect rounds of showers today through Monday. While it won't rain the entire time, there could be some heavier downpours with localized areas of flooding possible. The threat appears to be greatest in the western part of the state.

Parts of western Connecticut picked up over 3" during a round of heavy rain that came through this morning.

A break from the steady and heavy rain looks likely this afternoon before more showers move through this evening and tonight.

Humidity will also be on the higher side through Monday with dew point temperatures in the upper 60s to 70 degrees. Monday will feature dew point temperatures into the 70s after the warm front moves through during the early morning hours.

A cold front will move through the state Monday evening with another round of showers and storms.

Behind the front, much less humidity and plenty of sunshine moves in for Tuesday and most of next week.

You can get the latest forecast here.

