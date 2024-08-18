Connecticut

Flooding closes several roads in Connecticut

The heavy rain is causing flooding in some cities and towns in Connecticut on Sunday. The flooding is creating dangerous driving conditions and multiple roads are closed.

Officials said these roads are closed:

Bethel

  • Route 6 between I-84 and Old Hawleyville Road
Danbury

  • Main Street at Wooster Street
  • Osborne Street at Fifth Street
  • Shelter Rock Road
  • West Street
  • White Street

Multiple buildings in Danbury have also been evacuated due to what city officials said was a "mudslide situation" and because of flooding.

Roxbury

  • Baker Road

Southbury

  • Luna Trail from 215 to Georges Hill
  • Main Street North at Main Street South
  • Route 6/67 at Main Street South
  • Route 172 at Spruce Brook Road
  • Route 172 at Winmar Drive
  • Spruce Brook Road at New Road

Woodbury

  • Quassapaug Road
  • Route 317
  • Route 6 at Woodbury Plaza
  • Transylvania Road

Emergency officials remind you not to drive through flooded roadways.

There's no estimate for when these roads will reopen.

