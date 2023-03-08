Snow Moves in Friday Evening, Continues Into Saturday Morning

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a bit of snow that's expected to move in Friday evening.

The snowfall will continue overnight and into Saturday morning.

Along the New York border, some towns could see an inch or two. The snow will generally be light, with the best chance of accumulation in western Connecticut.

A bit of snow on the way Friday evening through Saturday morning. Most areas won't see much but an inch or two is possible toward the New York border. pic.twitter.com/trmiYiS6eD — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) March 8, 2023

Wind gusts will pick up during the day Saturday.

Saturday evening will be mild after the storm system moves out.

