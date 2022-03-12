Storm Causes Downed Trees and Power Lines Across the State

Towns across the state are reporting damage caused by strong winds that brought down trees and power lines.

Eversource is currently reporting approximately 6,700 outages while United Illuminating has about 250 households without power.

Power crews are working to clear damage and restore power as quickly and safely as possible, Eversource said.

Strong winds are bringing trees down onto our power lines across the state like here in Bethlehem and Middletown. Our crews are working to clear damage and restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Stay far away from any downed wires and report them right away to 911. pic.twitter.com/duiR8liUn9 — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) March 13, 2022

The volunteer fire department in New Hartford said they responded to several wires down and burning incidents.

"Please be vigilant when traversing through the area. Many times you won't see downed wires until you're standing right next to them," the fire department said.

Guilford police responded to a few incidents of trees on wires in town. A second tree with wires came down on Country Road.

Anyone who loses power can report outages here.

Icy conditions are present in much of the state tonight and into the morning tomorrow. Department of Transportation officials are warning drivers to use caution, watch for icy roads and give yourself extra travel time.

Pedestrians, runners and walkers should take care when crossing sidewalks and crossways, DOT officials said.

⚠️ Our crews are out plowing and clearing roadways. Here they are in Litchfield and Winchester.❗️If you are out, take it slow, allow for extra travel time, and #dontcrowdtheplow. #Staysafe #CT pic.twitter.com/OcaT94n3th — Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) March 12, 2022

Transportation officials said they're also getting reports of traffic signals losing power. In these cases, they're reminding drivers to remember right-of-way rules:

When there's no traffic signals, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

When there's a flashing yellow light, proceed with caution.

When there's a flashing red light, treat it as a stop sign.

