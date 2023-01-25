Storm to Bring Snow, Rain & Sleet; Gusty Winds and Flooding Possible

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that will bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to sleet and rain. Gusty winds and flooding are also possible.

The snow looks to start midday through early afternoon. It will continue through the evening commute.

Parts of the state could see up to four inches of snow, though most of the state will see between one and two inches.

Winter weather advisories are posted for Litchfield, Hartford, Fairfield, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties Wednesday.

The timing of the snow will likely cause problems for schools, businesses and athletic events. For the full list of school closings, click here.

Later in the evening, the snow will change over to rain that may be heavy at times.

One to two inches of rain may fall in a short period of time. At that point, flooding is a concern.

Thunder is also possible. If there is thunder, it will be extremely loud.

Temperatures will go up more than 10 degrees overnight with expected temps between 45 and 50 degrees.

The rain will wash away a lot of the new snow.

Strong winds will also be a concern late Wednesday evening. A wind advisory is in effect for parts of New London and Middlesex counties.

Minor coastal flooding is possible early Thursday morning with the high tide cycles between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. along the shoreline.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for parts of Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties.

A shower is possible early on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Friday looks sunny with highs in the low 30s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs around 43 while Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 44.

As we look to next week, there are multiple chances for rain in the forecast.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.