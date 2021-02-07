Sunday's Storm: Town-by-Town Snow Totals

How much snow did your Connecticut town or city receive during the storm?
Here are the latest snowfall reports as of 6:15 p.m. on February 7.
- Ashford: 7.5 inches
- Berlin: 6.1 inches
- Bolton: 6.5 inches
- Bozrah: 8.4 inches
- Branford: 8 inches
- Canterbury: 9 inches
- Chester: 9 inches
- Clinton: 6 inches
- Columbia: 10 inches
- Coventry: 6.5 inches
- Danbury: 7 inches
- Durham: 7.3 inches
- East Hampton: 10.5 inches
- East Killingly: 9 inches
- Enfield: 3.2 inches
- Fairfield: 7 inches
- Franklin: 9 inches
- Gilman: 8.5 inches
- Greenwich: 7 inches
- Guilford: 8 inches
- Manchester: 4.3 inches
- Marlborough: 9 inches
- Milford: 8 inches
- Monroe: 7.5 inches
- Moosup: 8.5 inches
- New Britain: 2.6 inches
- New Haven: 3.8 inches
- New London: 5.8 inches
- New Milford: 6.2 inches
- Newtown: 5 inches
- North Haven: 8 inches
- Norwalk: 4.4 inches
- Plainville: 7 inches
- Pomfret: 8.3 inches
- Preston: 5.5 inches
- Scotland: 9 inches
- Seymour: 5 inches
- Shelton: 8 inches
- Southington: 6.7 inches
- Storrs: 7 inches
- Stratford: 6 inches
- Tolland: 5.2 inches
- Torrington: 4.1 inches
- Vernon: 5 inches
- Wallingford: 8 inches
- West Hartford: 5.9 inches
- Weston: 5.7 inches
- Wethersfield: 5.8 inches
- Windham: 8 inches
- Windsor: 4 inches
Areas to the south and east of Hartford saw the largest snowfall totals.
Information from NBC Connecticut Weather Watchers and National Weather Service reports.