Sunday's Storm: Town-by-Town Snow Totals

How much snow did your Connecticut town or city receive during the storm?

Here are the latest snowfall reports as of 6:15 p.m. on February 7.

Ashford: 7.5 inches

Berlin: 6.1 inches

Bolton: 6.5 inches

Bozrah: 8.4 inches

Branford: 8 inches

Canterbury: 9 inches

Chester: 9 inches

Clinton: 6 inches

Columbia: 10 inches

Coventry: 6.5 inches

Danbury: 7 inches

Durham: 7.3 inches

East Hampton: 10.5 inches

East Killingly: 9 inches

Enfield: 3.2 inches

Fairfield: 7 inches

Franklin: 9 inches

Gilman: 8.5 inches

Greenwich: 7 inches

Guilford: 8 inches

Manchester: 4.3 inches

Marlborough: 9 inches

Milford: 8 inches

Monroe: 7.5 inches

Moosup: 8.5 inches

New Britain: 2.6 inches

New Haven: 3.8 inches

New London: 5.8 inches

New Milford: 6.2 inches

Newtown: 5 inches

North Haven: 8 inches

Norwalk: 4.4 inches

Plainville: 7 inches

Pomfret: 8.3 inches

Preston: 5.5 inches

Scotland: 9 inches

Seymour: 5 inches

Shelton: 8 inches

Southington: 6.7 inches

Storrs: 7 inches

Stratford: 6 inches

Tolland: 5.2 inches

Torrington: 4.1 inches

Vernon: 5 inches

Wallingford: 8 inches

West Hartford: 5.9 inches

Weston: 5.7 inches

Wethersfield: 5.8 inches

Windham: 8 inches

Windsor: 4 inches

Areas to the south and east of Hartford saw the largest snowfall totals.

The snow is moving into the state and parts of the state could see up to 8 inches of snow when the storm is over.

Information from NBC Connecticut Weather Watchers and National Weather Service reports.