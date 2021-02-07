snow totals

Sunday's Storm: Town-by-Town Snow Totals

How much snow did your Connecticut town or city receive during the storm?

Here are the latest snowfall reports as of 6:15 p.m. on February 7.

  • Ashford: 7.5 inches
  • Berlin: 6.1 inches
  • Bolton: 6.5 inches
  • Bozrah: 8.4 inches
  • Branford: 8 inches
  • Canterbury: 9 inches
  • Chester: 9 inches
  • Clinton: 6 inches
  • Columbia: 10 inches
  • Coventry: 6.5 inches
  • Danbury: 7 inches
  • Durham: 7.3 inches
  • East Hampton: 10.5 inches
  • East Killingly: 9 inches
  • Enfield: 3.2 inches
  • Fairfield: 7 inches
  • Franklin: 9 inches
  • Gilman: 8.5 inches
  • Greenwich: 7 inches
  • Guilford: 8 inches
  • Manchester: 4.3 inches
  • Marlborough: 9 inches
  • Milford: 8 inches
  • Monroe: 7.5 inches
  • Moosup: 8.5 inches
  • New Britain: 2.6 inches
  • New Haven: 3.8 inches
  • New London: 5.8 inches
  • New Milford: 6.2 inches
  • Newtown: 5 inches
  • North Haven: 8 inches
  • Norwalk: 4.4 inches
  • Plainville: 7 inches
  • Pomfret: 8.3 inches
  • Preston: 5.5 inches
  • Scotland: 9 inches
  • Seymour: 5 inches
  • Shelton: 8 inches
  • Southington: 6.7 inches
  • Storrs: 7 inches
  • Stratford: 6 inches
  • Tolland: 5.2 inches
  • Torrington: 4.1 inches
  • Vernon: 5 inches
  • Wallingford: 8 inches
  • West Hartford: 5.9 inches
  • Weston: 5.7 inches
  • Wethersfield: 5.8 inches
  • Windham: 8 inches
  • Windsor: 4 inches

Areas to the south and east of Hartford saw the largest snowfall totals.

The snow is moving into the state and parts of the state could see up to 8 inches of snow when the storm is over.

Information from NBC Connecticut Weather Watchers and National Weather Service reports.

