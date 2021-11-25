Sunny and Milder Thanksgiving, Rain to Start Tomorrow

Sunshine and milder temperatures will greet you for travel or any of your Thanksgiving day plans.
Average high temperatures should be in the upper 40s. We'll average a bit above average with many towns getting into the 50s this afternoon.
A cold front will approach the state tonight with a period of rain that will last into Friday morning. The rain will come to an end by late morning with clearing, windy and colder conditions moving in Friday afternoon.
The end of the weekend will have to be watched closely. A clipper system will bring a round of rain and snow by Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Accumulating snow is possible. Stay tuned.