Friday will be very warm, with high temperatures near 90, and the day will bring lots of sunshine.

Humidity Friday will be low.

The weekend looks great and it will be mostly sunny for both days.

It also will be a bit more humid.

There will be isolated showers Saturday afternoon and there is a better chance of storms on Monday and Tuesday.