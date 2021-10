After a morning of thick fog, sunny skies and some warm air will settle into the state.

Lots of thick fog to start the day. "pea soup" in some areas, stars shining and clear in others! Slow down and use low beams! More on @NBCConnecticut starting right now! #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/XIWFKwY3YC — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) October 7, 2021

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Temperatures will be in the 70s today.

Friday will be a replica of today with sun and warmth taking over for most of the day.

There may be chance of sprinkle or two on Saturday.

Rain likely for Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.