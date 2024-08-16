StormTracker

Sunshine and smoky skies to end the week

By Darren Sweeney

After yesterday's showers and thunderstorms for parts of the state, expect a quieter day today.

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with moderate levels of humidity.

There will be quite a bit of smoke in the sky, which will make for filtered sunshine throughout the day. Today's smoke is not expected to impact air quality at the surface.

An isolated shower is possible but most towns will remain dry.

A cloud and sun mix will carry into the start of the weekend with high temperatures on Saturday in the low 80s.

