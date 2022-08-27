first alert weather

Sunshine and Warm Temperatures for the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

Following Friday's storms, a quiet and warm weather weekend is expected.

While it won't be a humidity-free final weekend of August, it will be less humid than Friday. Moderate levels of humidity will continue through Sunday.

The average high temperature for this time of the year should be around 82 degrees. Our high temperatures will average above normal both today and Sunday.

The state's drought continues despite some localized heavier downpours from this past week. Over the next several days, dry weather looks to continue. Showers and storms are possible with a cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday.

For more weather details, click on the First Alert weather blog.

