Sunshine and Warm Temperatures for the Weekend

Following Friday's storms, a quiet and warm weather weekend is expected.

While it won't be a humidity-free final weekend of August, it will be less humid than Friday. Moderate levels of humidity will continue through Sunday.

Today will feature less humidity and we keep the warm stretch of temps going. Any low clouds / fog will burn off through the AM. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtibhYU pic.twitter.com/hoT4ndIPiI — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 27, 2022

The average high temperature for this time of the year should be around 82 degrees. Our high temperatures will average above normal both today and Sunday.

The state's drought continues despite some localized heavier downpours from this past week. Over the next several days, dry weather looks to continue. Showers and storms are possible with a cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday.

