Sunshine and warming temperatures for this week

By Darren Sweeney

A stretch of warm and dry weather is expected for this week.

A large area of high pressure will build into the region, providing days of sunshine and temperatures that will become very warm by the end of the week.

After a cool start today, expect highs to warm into the middle to upper 70s.

By tomorrow, temperatures will climb closer to 80 degrees with sunshine continuing.

Toward the end of the week and into next weekend, high temperatures are expected to go well above average. The average high by the end of the week is in the upper 70s. High temperatures are projected to climb into the summer-like upper 80s.

