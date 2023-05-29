Sunshine Continues for Memorial Day

The Memorial Day holiday will continue our stretch of quiet and sunny weather.

Highs for some areas will be cooler on Monday compared to Sunday when a number of cities and towns got into the 80s.

70s are the name of the game for Connecticut on Monday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Water temperatures are cool - in the mid 60s - if you're heading out on the water today.

It's breezy for today, as well, if you're heading out and about.

Sunshine leads to clear skies tonight and more sun is on the way through much of the week.

Friday will be the next round of potential rain and thunderstorms.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.