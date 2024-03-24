StormTracker

Sunshine returns along with breezy conditions to end the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

Saturday's storm brought the state anywhere from 1.5" to just under 4" of rain across the state. As the storm pulls away, the sunshine returns and a breeze will continue through the afternoon.

Along with today's sunshine, the wind will make it feel a bit cooler at times. Gusts will continue to blow between 10 and 20 mph with some gusts up to 25 mph at times.

The wind chill or "feels-like" temperature will remain mostly in the 30s today with some upper 20s in the hills.

Less wind is in the forecast for Monday with continued sunshine. Get the latest StormTracker forecast details on the weather blog.

