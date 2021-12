This weekend featured snow on Friday, with ice and rain on Saturday. High pressure will bring a return to the sunshine for today.

It's a busy travel day for some, and our forecast is brighter.. and milder! Enjoy! #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/L2KFh7xXaB — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 26, 2021

A gusty northwesterly breeze will combine with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s today.

It will turn a bit colder to start the week on Monday. High temperatures will hold in the 30s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. No big storms are in the forecast for the week ahead.

You can read more details about the forecast on the first alert weather blog.