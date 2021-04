Friday was a cold day. High temperatures only made it into the upper 20s and lower to middle 30s. Temperatures for the weekend will climb into the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Yesterday was a full 20 degrees below normal. The avg. high is 55, we made it only to 35. Today will be better, tomorrow even milder! Full forecast: https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/Cif1lXUUcx — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 3, 2021

High pressure will build into the state which will bring mostly sunny skies for today. Some clouds will mix with sunshine on Easter Sunday with high temperatures approaching 60 degrees.

Low rain chances over the next several days will lead to an increased fire danger into next week.

