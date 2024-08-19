StormTracker

Thunderstorms move through Connecticut Monday evening

A line of thunderstorms was moving through Connecticut Monday afternoon.

The storms are forming out ahead of a cold front that is expected to drop through the state later Monday night.

Any severe storms that do pop up will produce heavy downpours, vivid lightning, and gusty winds.

The line of storms is expected to move through quickly.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday night.

Tuesday looks good and will be drier and cooler.

