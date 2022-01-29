blizzard

Town-by-Town Snow Totals For Jan. 29 Blizzard in Connecticut

A blizzard dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of Connecticut on Saturday.

While the storm was still dropping snow in the afternoon, many towns already saw some impressive snow totals.

How much snow did your town get so far? Here is a look at snow totals our First Alert Weather Team has gathered from trained spotters:

  • Andover 7"
  • Barkhamsted 4"
  • Branford 13"
  • Bridgeport 10.4"
  • Chester 8"
  • Clinton 12"
  • Coventry 10"
  • Cromwell 9.8"
  • East Haven 9"
  • East Windsor 7.5"
  • Essex 12.1"
  • Fairfield 10.8"
  • Glastonbury 7"
  • Groton 21.5"
  • Harwinton 5"
  • Killingworth 5"
  • Killingly 14"
  • Middlefield 4.7"
  • Milford 11.3"
  • New Milford 4.5"
  • North Haven 5.2"
  • Norwich 19"
  • Plainfield 18"
  • Pomfret 8"
  • Rockville 6"
  • Seymour 10.2"
  • Shelton 8.2"
  • Southington 9.4"
  • Stamford 7"
  • Sterling 14"
  • Storrs 5"
  • Torrington 4"
  • Wallingford 6"
  • Westbrook 9.7"
  • Winsted 4"
  • Windsor Locks 4"

