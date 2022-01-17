winter weather

Towns Seeing More Snowfall After Messy Monday

There are a couple timeframes to watch for wintry potential.

By Rachael Jay

By Rachael Jay

After Sunday night and Monday morning's bumpy weather, the storm system wasn't quite done with Connecticut just yet.

Multiple locations across the state are seeing one final round of snow before things quiet down.

Many areas are above freezing so the snow's falling and melting on contact. Some locations, especially in and around Waterbury, are right around 32 degrees so snow is sticking to the ground, to cars and to grassy areas.

We won't have a repeat of Sunday night's snow tonight, but we'll see some light accumulations before quieting down into Tuesday morning.

After this, our attention turns to the potential of some wintry weather midweek and again this weekend. This isn't a sure bet, but there are some hints that we at least have the chance. Stay tuned.

