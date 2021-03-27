first alert weather

Tracking a Sunday Soaker

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are tracking a soaker as we head into Sunday.

By Josh Cingranelli

An area of low pressure along with a cold front will bring heavy rain to the state late Sunday morning.

Rain will develop after 9 a.m. with the heaviest rain expected during the afternoon hours.

The bulk of the moisture will fall between noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday. As a cold front pushes through, winds will ramp up Sunday night. Gusts to 50 mph are possible as the front passes through the region.

In addition, there is the possibility for an isolated thunderstorm late Sunday afternoon and evening along the front.

Computer guidance suggests around an inch of rain will fall on Sunday.

The rain will move out late on Sunday with clearing skies leading to a return of sunshine for your Monday.

