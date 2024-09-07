StormTracker

Tracking showers for Saturday afternoon and evening

By Darren Sweeney

A cold front will approach the state this afternoon and evening bringing a round of showers.

There will likely be embedded downpours as the front moves through, but the showers are expected to only last a couple of hours. By mid-evening, clouds will begin to clear and the showers will shift east. High temperatures are expected to be in the 70s.

Sunshine is expected to return on Sunday with highs close to 70 degrees.

