Tracking Showers for This Afternoon

An area of low pressure will approach southern New England this afternoon and evening, spreading showers into the state.
While a washout is not expected, a period of steadier rain is possible south and east of Hartford.
Local
Cool temperatures will accompany the showers with highs only making it into the lower 60s.
The showers will move out of the state by Monday morning. Skies will brighten by the afternoon with temperatures rebounding to near 70.
Much warmer temperatures will move in for most of next week.